DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WW International

WW International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WW stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.83.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WW International by 236.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.