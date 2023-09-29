Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

