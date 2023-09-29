Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 2,973,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,089,983. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

