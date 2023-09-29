Day & Ennis LLC Buys New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 408,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

