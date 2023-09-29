Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,069,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $49.27. 1,724,386 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

