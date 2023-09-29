Day & Ennis LLC Grows Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 2,131,115 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

