Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. 130,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.