Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,662 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

