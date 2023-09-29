Day & Ennis LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

