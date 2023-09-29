Day & Ennis LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.02. 263,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

