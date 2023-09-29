Day & Ennis LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,375,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

