Day & Ennis LLC Sells 3,009 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TLH traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $98.96. 414,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,991. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.19.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

