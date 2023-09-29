Day & Ennis LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.21. 13,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,989. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

