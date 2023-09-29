Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 12,207 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.