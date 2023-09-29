Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $300.78 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.04.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

