Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.18 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.