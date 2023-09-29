Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $212.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $177.99 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.