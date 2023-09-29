Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,272 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 73,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

JHMD stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $492.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

