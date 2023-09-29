Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $723,255,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.