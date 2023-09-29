Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

