Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 778.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $123.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.05 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

