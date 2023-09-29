Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 943.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

