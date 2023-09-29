Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.