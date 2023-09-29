Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 445,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 81.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in American Tower by 31.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $158.17 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.28.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.