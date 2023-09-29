Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.01 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

