Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

