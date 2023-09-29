Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,405 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

