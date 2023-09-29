Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

