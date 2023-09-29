Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 292,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 74,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,973,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,627,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

