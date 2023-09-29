Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,577 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.9 %

WHR opened at $133.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

