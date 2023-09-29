Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.