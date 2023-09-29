Desjardins Lowers Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Price Target to C$4.25

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.
