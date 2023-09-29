Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
Devolver Digital stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.20. The firm has a market cap of £113.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.38. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.90).
About Devolver Digital
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Devolver Digital
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.