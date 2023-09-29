Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Devolver Digital stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.20. The firm has a market cap of £113.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.38. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.90).

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

