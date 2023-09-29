Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,282,000 after buying an additional 1,135,147 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,462,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,826,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,664,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,862,000 after purchasing an additional 509,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 172,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,533. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

