Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Up 54.5% in September

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $20.84 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.4466 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.