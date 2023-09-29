Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Up 54.5% in September

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $20.84 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.4466 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

