Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.30. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 3,050,315 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 3,260.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 108,846 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 71.4% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 61.2% during the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

