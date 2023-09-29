Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Down to $46.74

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $45.13. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 22,652 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

