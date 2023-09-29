Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.2%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 11,188,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,343,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 27.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.