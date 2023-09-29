Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 11,188,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,343,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 27.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

