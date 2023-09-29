Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 11,188,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,343,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why The Likes Of Tesla, Toyota, Are The Winners From UAW Strikes
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.