Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 350,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,514,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

