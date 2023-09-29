DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Position Raised by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP remained flat at $9.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 164,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,574. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

