Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,401 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.