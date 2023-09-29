Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 127.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,076 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $322,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,315,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,410,000 after acquiring an additional 189,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,560,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

TECK opened at $42.50 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

