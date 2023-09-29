Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $73.03 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

