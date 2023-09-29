Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

