Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 85,846 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Organon & Co. worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

