Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,220,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.