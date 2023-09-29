Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 1.1 %

FTV opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.