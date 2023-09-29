Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 103 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

APD stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day moving average is $287.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

