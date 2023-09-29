Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 185,275 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,796 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 185,275 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,444. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

