Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 250 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

